As Mumbai reels under the barbarity of the Dombivali gang rape case, Shiv Sena on Saturday defended the city police's crackdown on the 33 accused. Claiming that it was due to the Mumbai police's encouragement that the victim filed a complaint, Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana, slammed the Opposition for questioning law and order in Maharashtra. A 14-year-old minor was allegedly gang-raped by 29 men for over nine months in Dombivali.

Furthermore, Sena blamed the rising depravity in society for the rise in such cases asking, 'What can the police do in such cases?'. Shockingly, Sena blamed the victim for not disclosing the crime earlier, adding, "Had she complained earlier then the situation may be different". Citing unemployment, alcohol and idleness, Sena claimed that depravity has set in which needs to be removed from society. It also expressed helplessness at curbing such crimes as several accused were well-connected politically.

On Thursday, Thane police booked 24 men and 2 minors for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old minor in Dombivali over the course of nine months. A special investigation team has been constituted by Thane police officials to probe the matter and are on the lookout for three more accused. As of date, 33 have been booked in the case.

The Dombivali rape case came to light when the victim reached the Manpada Police Station on Wednesday, September 22 to report her ordeal, after which the police started the investigation. Since then, the police has nabbed 26 accused in the matter. As per the initial investigation, it was established that the main accused (her friend), had allegedly raped her in January and shot her video to blackmail her. The same video was circulated by him among his friends, who used the video to threaten her and rape her.

Later it was discovered that the main accused along with his friends allegedly gang-raped the minor at four-five different locations, over the period of nine months. They took the minor to several locations, including Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale and assaulted her. The police have filed the case under the IPC section for rape, repeated rape, gang-rape, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.