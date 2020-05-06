'Don't Fall Victim To Bad Decisions Of Andhra Govt': Chandrababu Naidu Over Liquor Row

Criticizing the Andhra Pradesh Government’s move to reopen liquor outlets and hike the prices, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday advised people to observe self-regulation amid COVID-19 lockdown, and not "fall victim to the bad decisions of the State government".

The TDP chief urged the public to question the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government’s hasty decision to reopen liquor outlets and “arbitrarily hiked prices without taking precautions to ensure the health security of the people”. Naidu also praised the people for diligently following the lockdown since its announcement in March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The world is still scared about rising infections. There is no clarity yet on when the virus vaccine will be available. Self-regulation and caution are needed the most. You have observed discipline for 40 days. For the sake of your families and for your children's future, do not fall victim to the bad decisions of the government now," he said, referring to crowds standing at liquor shops despite COVID-19 scare.

READ | Andhra Govt's Move To Deploy Teachers For Regulating Wine Shop Queues In Vizag Draws Flak

‘Poor are suffering due to Governments bad decisions’

Chandrababu Naidu also criticized the YSRCP government stating that hiking liquor prices by 75 percent in just two days under was more important for the State rather than ensuring the health and security of the people. Calling it a “bad decision,” Naidu said, if other states are implementing guidelines over liquor sale, the same need not the followed in Andhra Pradesh. The health of people should be of paramount importance, he added.

READ | Jagan Govt In Andhra Pradesh Increases Alcohol Prices By 50% To 'discourage' Consumption

Shedding light over instances of domestic violence caused due to the price hike, the TDP leader stated that poor women are suffering domestic harassment from their fathers and husbands who are taking away all their money to buy liquor. The sudden availability of liquor and the price hike has caused violent clashes leading to fatalities, domestic violence, and even suicides, Naidu stated. Chandrababu Naidu also recalled how a girl expressed her disappointment over losing peace at home that they enjoyed during the lockdown, as her father became uncontrollable after liquor shops were reopened all of a sudden.

The TDP leader suggested door delivery of essential commodities in containment zones by assigning distribution to designated individuals while conducting more tests as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: TDP's Naidu Pins Blame On CM Reddy For Surge In COVID-19 Cases In State

READ | YSRCP's Ambati Rambabu Asks TDP To Clarify On COVID-19 Cases At Heritage Milk Project

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)