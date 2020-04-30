YSRCP's Ambati Rambabu Asks TDP To Clarify On COVID-19 Cases At Heritage Milk Project

The YSR Congress Party demanded an explanation from TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when some people working in Heritage Milk Project in Hyderabad tested positive for the Coronavirus infection.

YSR Congress Party senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu have asked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to react on media reports about the Coronavirus cases in his milk project located in Uppal Hyderabad. He opined that Chandrababu Naidu should respond on the matter and explain the facts to the public.

In a video release, Ambati Rambabu said, "Reports are coming in media that some persons - working in Heritage Milk Project of Chandrababu Naidu, which is located at Uppal in Hyderabad are confirmed corona positive, and many of them are quarantined. Nara Chandrababu Naidu must immediately respond on this matter."

Rambabu further said the milk from the project is distributed to lakhs of households and when Coronavirus is spread in such a sensitive place there are high chances of community spread. He also asked Chandrababu Naidu as a responsible leader and give an explanation about how many cases have been detected so far.

"Milk from that project go to thousands and lakhs of households every morning. So when corona is spread at such sensitive places, there are chances of it spreading to a wide range of areas. So Chandrababu Naidu should immediately come out, speak out what is truth and what is not. As a responsible political leader, it is his responsibility to give an explanation that how many are detected corona positive, how many are quarantined."

"I remind Chandrababu Naidu that he is duty-bound to give an explanation in this regard as a political leader, then as an owner of Heritage Milk Project. As a responsible political leader he has been giving advises to the state of Andhra Pradesh and Central Government and many more Chief Ministers. He is spending hours of time on such advice. Now he should tell what measures are being taken to stop the spread of this mishap in Heritage," the YSRCP leader said.

(With inputs from agency)