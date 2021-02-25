'Don't Jump From Fishes To Water': Jal Shakti Minister Introduces Himself To Rahul Gandhi

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat pre-emptively took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his repeated claim that there was no Fisheries Ministry at the Centre. Taking to Twitter, Shekhawat informed about his ministry to the Congress leader, so that he does not "jump from fishes to water."

"Dear Rahul ji, I am Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister Jal-Shakti, a newly integrated ministry that caters to all water-related issues in India. Just thought of letting you know so you don't jump from fishes to water!" he said in a tweet, mocking Gandhi.

Interestingly, the Minister's tweet came shortly after the Congress leader took a dive into the sea with fishermen during his visit to Kerala's Kollam on Wednesday. He dived into the sea along with some fishermen at the Thangassery beach and spent about 10 minutes swimming before returning to the shore.

Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi swam in the sea with fishermen during his visit to Kollam yesterday.



Shekhawat's jibe at Gandhi's dip in the waters, left Union Minister Smriti Irani in splits, as she commented with a laughing emoticon on his tweet.

I am Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister Jal-Shakti, a newly integrated ministry which caters to all water related issues in India.



Despite being corrected by Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh, the Congress leader stated on multiple occasions that fishermen did not have a Ministry to represent them in Delhi. Gandhi made these remarks while interacting with the fishermen in the election-bound states of Kerala and Puducherry.

Fisheries Minister takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi

The Wayanad MP was previously schooled by Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh that there already existed a Ministry to address the issues of the fishermen. Jovially taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the Minister said, "I request you to come to the ministry or call me so that I can come and tell you about the schemes being run by the new Fisheries Ministry all over the country and in Puducherry."

Giriraj Singh went on to tweet that there is no separate ministry for Fisheries in Italy. "There is no separate Ministry of Fisheries in Italy. It comes under the Ministry of Agricultural and Forestry Policies," Giriraj Singh tweeted in Italian while tagging Gandhi.

