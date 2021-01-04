'Don't Want Mamata's Nephew To Have Her Murdered For Voters' Sympathy': BJP MP Arjun Singh

In poll-bound West Bengal, BJP and TMC are at loggerheads and are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters and to attack each other. Now, in an alarming and shocking statement, BJP Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh has claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee will have the CM killed and then seek sympathy from the people of the state. In a press conference, he said that if Mamata is fearing that she may be murdered then she must write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek Central security cover. It is not clear on what basis he said this.

"If Mamata Banerjee is apprehensive of being murdered, she must write a letter to the Prime Minister and get Central agency security cover. We don't want her nephew to have her murdered to get sympathy from the people of Bengal." Watch below:

TMC vs BJP in West Bengal

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and polls strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. VIolence has already started in the state ahead of polls, with alleged TMC goons even attacking Nadda while he was on a two-day visit to the state. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

West Bengal assembly elections

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has placed its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

