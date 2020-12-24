Dushyant Chautala Asserts Amendments Needed In Farm Laws, Calls For Resumption Of Talks

BJP's ally in Haryana, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday asserted that several amendments were needed in three farm laws introduced by the Centre. Chautala, who is also the state's Deputy Chief Minister, highlighted that suggestions have been given and the Union Government has also been 'agreeable' on many of them. He also reiterated that he would tender his resignation as the Deputy CM, if MSP guarantee is not provided to farmers. The ML Khattar-led government in Haryana was formed after the JJP joined hands with BJP in a post-poll alliance.

'Centre is ready'

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Chautala said, "I believe that many amendments should be there. On this, we have given many suggestions to the Centre earlier and they too were agreeable on many suggestions. I think the Centre is ready to incorporate those amendments."

The Haryana Deputy CM also stated that the protesting farmers' unions need to resume dialogue with the Centre and will also have to give 'concrete suggestions' regarding their demands. "When the Centre is ready for talks, the farmer unions that have held six rounds of talks earlier should come forward. No agitation has ever ended without talks being held," he said.

"I think the biggest demand of the Arhitiyas (commission agents) too is that in open market and in mandis, tax should be at par. If that happens, our marketing board and mandis will flourish as they have been going on. And if the Centre is ready to give written assurance on MSP, I think the biggest demand of farmers is fulfilled," Chautala added.

Centre invites farmers for talks

Pertinently, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had written an open letter to farmers across the country, which included an 8-point assurance over the amendments that the Centre is ready to make. However, farmers had rejected the proposal and remain stern in their demand for a complete repeal of the three farm laws. On Thursday morning, the Ministry of Agriculture wrote to the protesting farmers inviting them for another round of discussions.

The proposal came a day after the farmers' unions unanimously rejected the proposal sent by the Centre. The protesting farmers' unions urged the Centre to come up with a 'concrete proposal' to re-start the process of negotiations again. Farmers assured Centre that they are ready for the discussions and want the Union Government to participate in the deliberations with an 'open mind and neat intention'.

