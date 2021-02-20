Dushyant Chautala Bats For Talks Over Farm Laws, Asserts 'Centre Accepted Most Demands'

On Saturday, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala exuded confidence in the resolution of the farm law impasse provided talks take place in the next few days. He welcomed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's recent assurance in Guwahati that the Centre is still willing to talk to the farmers protesting against the three agrarian laws and discuss them clause by clause. Attempting to convince farmers to return to the negotiating table, the JJP leader highlighted that Union government had accepted a majority of their demands and make the requisite amendments. Currently, the Supreme Court has stayed the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the ongoing standoff.

Impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill.

This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. While the last round of talks lasted for nearly 5 hours, the farmers claimed that the two sides sat face-to-face for less than 30 minutes. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. During his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lower House on February 10, PM Modi made another overture to the farmers. Clarifying that the Mandi system and the procurement at the Minimum Support Price will not be affected in any way, he expressed willingness to amend the laws.

