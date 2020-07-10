India & China Issue Statements Of Progress In Disengagement; Agree To More Military Talks

After completion of the diplomatic talks between India and China, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, issued a statement reaffirming both countries' agreement to 'ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)'. The two countries held the 16th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Friday. Moreover, the progress of the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector was reviewed.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's tally rises to 7,93,802; Pune put under 10-day lockdown

India-China diplomatic talks reaffirm disengagement

MEA stated that two Senior Commanders will meet soon to discuss further steps so as to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation in a timely manner. Reaffirming continued communication between India and China, another meeting of the WMCC will be held in the near future, stated the MEA. India was represented by Joint Secretary (East Asia) while the Director-General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs represented China at the meet.

India-China agree to 'complete disengagement at LAC', no unilateral change to be attempted

China issues similar statement

Similarly, China has issued a statement on Friday, sharing positive progress made in easing the situation on the ground at the 16th WMCC meeting. The statement added that both sides have agreed to promptly and properly handle border issues to avoid rise of differences into disputes. This conciliatory tone is a major contrast to the accusatory stance taken by China previously, alleging India of intruding across the LAC.

Centre poses 79 questions to 59 banned Chinese apps; gives 3 weeks' time to respond

China pulls back

On July 6, Chinese Army removed tents from Patrol point 14, -- the place where the Galwan Valley faceoff took place and moved back by 1 km. Moreover, sources said that rearward movement of vehicles of Chinese troops was seen in the general area of Galwan and Gogra Hot Springs. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian Zhao confirmed that both countries have progressed in disengaging and de-escalating the border situation in the June 30 Military commander-level talks.

Govt of India bans 59 Chinese apps; Tik Tok, UC Browser, WeChat included in the list

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. China, which has not revealed its casualties from June 15 clashes, has admitted the loss of a Commanding officer.