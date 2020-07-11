Pawar Rubbishes Differing From 'cautious' Thackeray On Lockdown; Favours Reviving Economy

As several parts of Maharashtra begin 'total lockdown', NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, on Saturday, reaffirmed that there was no difference of opinion between him and CM Uddhav Thackeray, in a three-part interview by Saamana executive editor - Sanjay Raut. He said that there were no rifts between Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP, but favoured a gradual opening up of the state to revive the economy. Warning the effect of continued lockdowns decimating the economy, he said that one must take care of not letting it become a bigger problem than Coronavirus itself.

Pawar: 'No difference of opinions on lockdown'

"There is no difference between my role and the CM's role in this lockdown. During lockdown as activities have reduced, these newspapers have run out of stories. So they are spinning stories of a rift between NCP, Congress, Sena, which is far from the truth," he said.

Lauding Thackeray's firm stance on lockdown in the early days, he added, "In the early two months, there was a need to enforce a strict lockdown in Maharashtra with CM Thackeray taking a strict role, otherwise we would have gone the New York way. But nowadays, take Delhi - the cases rose on relaxing lockdown, but economic activities began. Similarly in Karnataka, they eased lockdown which did lead to rise in cases, but economic activities have begun. If we prolong lockdown, decimating the entire country's lockdown, then this will become a bigger problem than Coronavirus."

Pawar: 'Thackarey is cautious'

Talking about Thackeray's 'cautious approach', confirming no consequences due to opening up the state, he compared the situation to Karnataka and Delhi. Stating that the rise of cases is imminent, Pawar favoured opening up the state gradually to kickstart the economy. Lauding the recent decisions to re-open saloons, restaurants, he said that the government must plan ahead.

"To revive the economy, taking care we should plan our step forwards. Easing lockdown does not mean open up everything, but we should slowly open up. Like opening up saloons, CM allowed this as those people employed in that occupation were facing very tough economic conditions. But as Uddhav Thackeray is by nature a cautious man, he takes decisions after being assured that there will be no consequences," he said.

Pawar to Uddhav: 'Listen to allies'

On July 3, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar met with CM Uddhav Thackeray at the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial, amid rising complaints of NCP and Congress leaders about not being aware of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's decision to extend the lockdown till July 31. Reports state that Pawar advised Thackeray to reconsider the ‘2-km rule’ in Mumbai and to keep the allies in the loop while taking such decisions. He also reportedly advised against the frequent imposition of lockdown by local authorities, as it would hamper economic activities across the state.

Maharashtra extends lockdown

CM Thackeray has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state limited to containment zones till July 31. Moreover, Maharashtra's capital - Mumbai has been put under section 144 till July 15 - with movements restricted to neighbourhoods near one's residence. Travel beyond that limit is allowed only for office commute, medical emergencies and essential services. Areas adjoining Mumbai - the municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel and Bhiwandi are also under lockdown till July 19, due to the sudden rise in cases. Moreover, Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad and 22 villages in rural Pune too have been put under complete lockdown from July 13 to 23.