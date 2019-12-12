Eknath Khadse Alleges Internal BJP Conspiracy In Pankaja Munde's Defeat

BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Thursday blamed the BJP for the defeat of Pankaja Munde in the recent Assembly election held in Maharashtra. Khadse said that the party insiders were to blame for Munde's defeat. He also mentioned that her defeat was completely planned and the party owes him an explanation on the matter. This statement of Khadse comes after he said that he has audio and video evidence against party cadres who have worked against the party during the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections. Earlier he also said that some of the leaders of the party were responsible for the defeat of party candidates Pankaja Munde and his daughter Rohini Khadse in the assembly polls in the state.

BJP clarifies their stand

On Wednesday, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar has said that the party will hold discussions with Eknath Khadse as the latter met Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. A meeting of the BJP core committee, attended by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state president Chandrakant Patil and other leaders was held in Mumbai on Tuesday amid reports that Khadse was upset with the party leaders.

"We decided in today's meeting to hold discussions with Eknath Khadse Ji, his concerns will be addressed. Khadse Ji has submitted some evidence (alleging BJP workers worked against the party in elections), whoever has worked against the party will be expelled,' said BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar after the meeting. He also clarified that Pankaja Munde had skipped the day's meeting after taking permission from the state party chief. "Pankaja Munde did not attend today's meeting with the permission of the state party president," he added.

Khadse meets Thackeray, Pawar

BJP's Eknath Khadse on Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. "I am not going to join Shiv Sena... I am not upset with BJP, I am just upset with two-three leaders of the BJP," Khadse said after the meeting with Thackeray. Earlier on Monday Khadse met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi. Reportedly, the two held a closed-door meeting for around half-an-hour at Pawar’s residence. Replying to the Khadse-Pawar meeting, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the meeting was not political. "It was all about farmers and agrarian crisis in Maharashtra," Malik added.

