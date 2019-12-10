After Meeting Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Khadse Doesn't Rule Out Leaving BJP

Speaking to the media after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, BJP leader Eknath Khadse did not rule out the possibility of joining any other party. While maintaining that he was not upset, he conceded that he had close relations with leaders of Sena, Congress, and NCP. Moreover, he stated that there was nothing wrong with the overtures of these parties. Khadse has been vocal in his indirect criticism of former CM Devendra Fadnavis since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He has alleged that elements within the BJP were responsible for the defeat of his daughter Rohini and Pankaja Munde.

Khadse observed, “Firstly, the news that I am unhappy is incorrect. I have a close relationship with leaders of all three parties- Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena after being in politics for many years. Many leaders talk to us. Everyone feels that if a political worker having experience of 40-42 years is on our party, then our party will be strengthened. It is not wrong for them to put forth their expectations. But I have not taken any decision regarding this.”

'I made the same demand which I made to Pawar'

The BJP leader also talked about his meetings with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Downplaying any political motive, he claimed that the discussions pertained only to speed up the irrigation projects in his constituency. Furthermore, he revealed that he had requested the Maharashtra CM to complete the construction of a memorial for the late Gopinath Munde.

The BJP leader remarked, “Yesterday, I held a 30-minute long discussion with Sharad Pawar. While holding discussions with Uddhav, I made the same demand which I made to Pawar that both the irrigation projects in my constituency will require Rs.6,600 crore. And the Centre is ready to provide the funds for this. But if you take it forward, the projects will be cleared speedily. And Uddhav approved it and said that we will definitely help with this project. Second, Pankaja Munde has organised a gathering on December 12 in Parli. Every year, we are there for this gathering. Even this year, all of us are going to be present there. When I was a minster, I made available a plot for building a memorial for Gopinath Munde in Aurangabad. However, since my leaving the minister’s post, the memorial of Gopinath Munde has still not been built. This memorial will not cost a lot. This is a project just worth Rs.30-40 crore. I requested Uddhav, that at least he should try to fulfill this project in his tenure, something which couldn’t materialise in the previous government. Uddhav has assured that they will help provide funds for Gopinath Munde’s memorial on a priority basis."

