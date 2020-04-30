Election Commission Calls Meeting To Decide On Maharashtra MLC Polls After Guv's Request

After governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's request to hold MLC polls in Maharashtra, the Election Commission of India (EC) has called for a meeting to discuss the same at 9:30 AM, as per ANI. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora is reportedly scheduled to join the meeting over video conference from the US. The Maharashtra MLC polls have been under controversy over the governor's delay in nominating CM Uddhav Thackeray to the state council.

Maharashtra Guv writes to EC over MLC polls, refuses to nominate CM Uddhav Thackeray

EC to meet on MLC polls in Maharashtra

A meeting of the Election Commission of India over elections to 9 vacant seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council, scheduled to be held tomorrow. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora is scheduled to join the meeting via video conferencing. https://t.co/78idivrfYF — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

As delay over MLC nomination persists, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray dials PM Modi: Sources

Governor asks EC to hold snap elections

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Thursday, requested the Election Commission of India to declare elections to the 9 vacant seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council ‘at the earliest’. Moreover, he pointed out that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who is not a member of either house of the State Legislature needs to get elected to the Council before 27th May 2020. This development comes a day after Thackeray spoke to PM Modi over the delay in his nomination to the state council.

Devendra Fadnavis hails Guv's decision on MLC polls, conveys ‘best wishes’ to CM Thackeray

Maharashtra cabinet reminds governor

On April 27, the state cabinet sent a reminder to Governor Koshyari on nominating Thackeray to the Maharashtra legislative council as the governor's pick. Koshyari is yet to accept the nomination, as two seats from governor's quota are currently unfilled - after 2 NCP councillors resigned to join BJP. After the cabinet's reminder, two PILs have been filed with the Bombay High Court, urging for holding immediate elections to get Thackeray elected to the Council.

PILs filed against Maha Guv's 'inaction' over CM Uddhav Thackeray's MLC nomination

Earlier on April 9, Maharashtra cabinet picked Thackeray to be the governor's nominee to the Maharashtra state council. Koshyari had earlier rejected NCP's two nominees stating that election for the two seats will be held in June and there was no emergency prior to that. But with the postponement of MLC polls due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in the state, Thackeray is yet to be elected to either legislative body. If he is not elected to the Council by six months of taking oath as CM- which will end on May 28, Thackeray will have to resign as CM.