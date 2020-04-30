Devendra Fadnavis Hails Guv's Decision On MLC Polls, Conveys ‘best Wishes’ To CM Thackeray

Hailing Maharashtra governor's decision to demand immediate elections rather than nominating CM Uddhav Thackeray to the state council, former CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, said that he hoped the election commission will hold elections for the 9 vacant seats at the earliest. He added that the governor had adhered by the rule of not nominating a minister or Chief Minister to the state council, with this decision. Highlighting the need for stability amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, he wished Thackeray the best.

Fadnavis support Guv's decision

Our best wishes are with Chief Minister!

This also underlines that in a democratic system, dialogue is of utmost importance.

Governor asks EC to hold snap elections

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Thursday, has requested the Election Commission of India to declare elections to the 9 vacant seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council ‘at the earliest’. Moreover, he pointed out that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who is not a member of either house of the State Legislature needs to get elected to the Council before 27th May 2020. This development comes a day after Thackeray spoke to PM Modi over the delay in his nomination to the state council.

Maharashtra cabinet reminds governor

On April 27, the state cabinet sent a reminder to Governor Koshyari on nominating Thackeray to the Maharashtra legislative council as the governor's pick. Koshyari is yet to accept the nomination, as two seats from governor's quota are currently unfilled - after 2 NCP councillors resigned to join BJP. After the cabinet's reminder, two PILs have been filed with the Bombay High Court, urging for holding immediate elections to get Thackeray elected to the Council.

Earlier on April 9, Maharashtra cabinet picked Thackeray to be the governor's nominee to the Maharashtra state council. Koshyari had earlier rejected NCP's two nominees stating that election for the two seats will be held in June and there was no emergency prior to that. But with the postponement of MLC polls due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in the state, Thackeray is yet to be elected to either legislative body. If he is not elected to the Council by six months of taking oath as CM- which will end on May 28, Thackeray will have to resign as CM.

