'Emergency Raised A Sense Of Revolution In Every Person's Heart: PM Modi, 45 Years On

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about the massive movement for the freedom of democracy that arose after the declaration of Emergency 45 years ago. The Prime Minister harkened back to the imposition by the Indira Gandhi-led Congress Government in 1975 and saluted all the people who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation's rights.

"The emergency was imposed on the country exactly 45 years ago. At the time, people who fought for the protection of India's democracy suffered torture, I salute them all! Their sacrifice will never be forgotten by the country," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi also put out a voice message saying that the revolt against emergency was not only limited to political leaders or those in jail cells but "a sense of revolution" arose in every person's heart.

Read: Poll Shows 22% Australians Trust Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi Gets More Votes

Read: Emergency Mindset Remains In Congress; Non Gandhi-Vadra Netas Unable To Speak Up: Shah

"Day and night people longed for the freedom of democracy. We realised this when we lost everything. This pain was not because we lost some constitutional right, but because democracy is engraved in our culture and morals. Democracy is our treasure. We felt this loss because of this. We fought together to protect democracy and united in this fight," said PM Modi in his video message.

आज से ठीक 45 वर्ष पहले देश पर आपातकाल थोपा गया था। उस समय भारत के लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के लिए जिन लोगों ने संघर्ष किया, यातनाएं झेलीं, उन सबको मेरा शत-शत नमन! उनका त्याग और बलिदान देश कभी नहीं भूल पाएगा। pic.twitter.com/jlQVJQVrsX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2020

Earlier in the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioned the Congress party linking their present mindset to the Emergency saying that their dynast politics still 'suffocated' many leaders within their own party.

Emergency in 1975

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the wee hours of June 26, 1975, announced a nationwide Emergency. Announcing it from AIR's studio, she said that President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had proclaimed Emergency citing internal disturbance and 'there is nothing to panic.' Massive arrests followed in the next 21 months as fundamental rights and civil rights were curbed and many of those who Opposed Congress' high handedness faced brutal repression and were incarcerated under the aegis of Sanjay Gandhi, including several current BJP leaders as well.

Read: 'Making India Technologically Advanced': PM Modi After Cabinet Clears Space Sector Reforms

Read: Bihar CM Nitish Writes To PM Modi; Demands Censorship Of Internet Streaming Services