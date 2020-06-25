Emergency Mindset Remains In Congress; Non Gandhi-Vadra Netas Unable To Speak Up: Shah

As the country stepped into the 45th year since former PM Indira Gandhi declared Emergency - widely regarded as a blot on the face of democratic Independent India - Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress party. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, June 25, Amit Shah said that the grand old party must ask itself why was emergency imposed and why their gap with people is widening.

Shah also lashed out at the party's inner democracy saying that those not belonging to 'one dynasty' cannot raise their voice in Congress. In what is a reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, the Home Minister asked why Congress leaders are shouted down when they raise issues against the party. Commenting on the sacking of Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha, without taking his name, Shah said he was 'unceremoniously' sacked and leaders are 'feeling suffocated.'

As one of India’s opposition parties, Congress needs to ask itself:



Why does the Emergency mindset remain?



Why are leaders who don’t belong to 1 dynasty unable to speak up?



Why are leaders getting frustrated in Congress?



Else, their disconnect with people will keep widening. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2020

Emergency in 1975

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the wee hours of June 26, 1975, announced a nationwide Emergency. Announcing it from AIR's studio, she said that President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had proclaimed Emergency citing internal disturbance and 'there is nothing to panic.' As the Emergency kicked in, Delhi went into darkness due to power cut, to stop newspapers from printing. Massive arrests followed in the next 21 months. Fundamental rights and civil rights were curbed and many if those who Opposed Congress' high handedness, brutal repression were incarcerated under the aegis of Sanjay Gandhi, including many current BJP leaders as well.

