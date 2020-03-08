Estranged Brother Shivpal Singh Yadav Keen On Joining Hands With Patriarch Mulayam's SP

Estranged SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has expressed his desire to contest the 2022 Assembly Elections of Uttar Pradesh in alliance with his brother-turned-rival Mulayam Singh's Samajwadi Party. Shivpal who is currently heading the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) stated that since the ideology of both the parties is the same, and their common agenda is to 'defeat the BJP', joining hands would benefit them.

Shivpal was clear that both parties would contest on their respective symbols, but should unite since the anti-BJP vote needed to be consolidated.

SP on the other hand as per sources is not too keen on joining hands with Shivpal Yadav. Nephew Akhilesh Yadav has put his foot down when it comes to reuniting with his estranged uncle. He has stated that his party would contest the assembly polls on its own.

Shivpal had formed his new party in October 2018 after parting ways with the Samajwadi Party. Simmering discontent in the Yadav family came to the fore in January 2017 when Akhilesh became the national president of the party by replacing Mulayam.

Uttar Pradesh will head to polls in early 2022. The BJP has been able to shatter caste equations in the previous election and bag a two-thirds majority with over 320 seats. Congress, SP, and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party will be vying to win back voters, especially from rural UP and scheduled castes, to make a comeback.

(With Agency Inputs)