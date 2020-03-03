Consider More Meaningful Things To Quit: Akhilesh Yadav On PM's Social Media Announcement

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a huge announcement that he was 'thinking' of giving up all his social media accounts, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav taking a dig at the Prime Minister said that, he must think of other things, and not close the path of social dialogue.

Taking to Twitter, the SP leader wrote in Hindi: "Thinking of closing the path of social dialogue is not a good thing. There is something more meaningful to leave, sir… like the attachment of power, consideration of politics of rancour, the choice to talk, to ask selective media the questions you want and Vishwa Vihar. Please consider these points of interest too!"

सामाजिक संवाद के रास्ते बंद करने की सोचना अच्छी नहीं है बात... छोड़ने के लिए और भी बहुत कुछ सार्थक है साहब... जैसे सत्ता का मोह-लगाव, विद्वेष की राजनीति का ख़्याल, मन-मर्ज़ी की बात, चुनिंदा मीडिया से करवाना मनचाहे सवाल और विश्व विहार... कृपया इन विचारणीय बिंदुओं पर भी करें विचार! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 2, 2020

BJP asks PM to 'reconsider'

BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma responded to PM Modi's tweet and wrote, "Not at all Narendra Modi ji - please reconsider!"

PM to quit social media?

In an intriguing development on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Sunday. PM Modi made this announcement on his official Twitter account. He added, "Will keep you all posted."

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politicians across social media platforms. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44M users. The Prime Minister has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

