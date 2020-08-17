Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Nagpur's COVID-19 Situation, Demands Ramping Of Testing

On Monday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis visited Nagpur to take stock of the COVID-19 situation amid the rising number of cases. On this occasion, he was accompanied by his BJP colleagues Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Pravin Datke, Parinay Fuke, Sameer Meghe and Krishna Khopde. Nagpur recorded 552 new cases on August 16, taking the city's COVID-19 tally to 9,571. The city's death toll surged to 303 after 13 more fatalities.

Time and again we are insisting for much more testing as this is the only way to contain the #CoronaVirus . Test, trace and treat is the only way out ! pic.twitter.com/4shObhUF9S — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 17, 2020

Fadnavis provides suggestions

Observing that the COVID-19 situation in Nagpur was under control for the first three months, Fadnavis noted the sudden spike of cases in August. He stressed on the need to enhance the testing rate in Nagpur from 3000 to 5000 tests per day. While conceding that the number of patients shall increase after ramping up testing, the former Maharashtra CM expressed confidence that the positivity rate and fatality rate can be brought down with proper patient management.

Additionally, Fadnavis reckoned that people in home isolation need counselling where private doctors can contribute. Maintaining that very few patients get into a critical condition, he opined that small COVID-19 centres are proving to be useful than jumbo centres. At the same time, he called for an increase in the number of oxygen beds. According to the BJP leader, more testing was the only way to contain the spread of COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, Fadnavis suggested roping in private doctors, which he claimed would help reduce the situation in the next 20-22 days.

11,111 new cases in Maharashtra

On August 16, Maharashtra recorded 11,111 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 5,95,865. At present, there are 1,58,395 active cases in the state. With 8,837 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 4,17,123. 288 deaths were reported on August 16.

Until now, a total of 20,037 persons have died owing to COVID-19. While 10,53,897 persons are under home quarantine, 38,203 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 70%, and 3.36% respectively.

