Ex-GJM Leader Bimal Gurung Writes To PM, Seeks Closure Of North Bengal Tea Gardens

Former leader of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Bimal Gurung, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to intervene in the matter related to the opening of tea gardens in North Bengal. The letter, written in exile, is contrary to the stand and letter written by the current head of GJM, Binoy Tamang.

Binoy Tamang, GJM's president wrote to PM Modi urging him to take necessary steps to help the tea gardeners in the hills of North Bengal. In a seven-point letter to the PM, the Darjeeling strongman brushed on Narendra Modi's long term association with tea, as the PM takes pride in him being a 'Chai Wala'.

Now, the letter by Gurung is an exact contradiction to what his former colleague stated. Absconding since the Bengal government brought numerous criminal cases against Gurung in connection with the 104-day agitation between July and September 2017 that left 13 dead in the ensuing violence. Gurung had been the unchallenged ruler of Darjeeling from 2008 to 2017. Ever since Gurung went into hiding, Binoy Tamang became the leader of the party and got political admiration from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well.

Open tea gardens will risk lives

The letter by Gurung asks the Prime Minister to revoke Centre's decision to open tea gardens and let labourers work in North Bengal. Gurung states that opening of the tea gardens will risk the lives of labourers. He also mentions, Kalimpong to be an area which has seen multiple cases of novel Coronavirus in North Bengal. Although the Bengal government listened to the Centre's directive, it clearly opposed it and Gurung's letter ironically falls in place with the same tone as her political rival, Mamata Banerjee.

