Bengali New Year Wishes By Pooja Banerjee, Tina Datta, Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Others

The Bengali New Year or Nobo Borsho, as it is called in Bengal, falls on April 14 this year. Although the Bengali New Year is to be spent in quarantine, celebrities are making sure to wish their fans on social media. Television actors like Pooja Banerjee, Tina Dutta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have wished their fans Subho Noborborsho and here's how they did it:

Pooja Banerjee

Pooja Banerjee has become a popular name in the Indian television industry for playing the role of Nivedita Basu in the new version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Earlier today, the actor posted a picture of herself dressed in saree and wished her Bengali fans on the Bengali New Year. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "শুভ নব বর্ষ #ShubhoNoboBorsho #HappyVishu #HappyBengaliNewYear". She also shared a wish on her Instagram story.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee Shows Her Passion For Pink At Friend's Wedding

Also Read: Parth Samthaan Trolls Co-star Pooja Banerjee For Her Latest Post On Coronavirus

Tina Dutta

Television actor Tina Datta was also among the Bengali actors who wished her fans Subho Noboborsho. She too shared an Instagram post donning a saree. Adding a caption to the post, Tina wrote, "“নতুন পোশাক নতুন সাঁজ। নতুন বছর শুরু আজ। মিষ্টি মন মিষ্টি হাঁসি। শুভেচ্ছা জানাই রাশি রাশি। ~শুভ পহেলা বৈশাখ” “Shubho Nobo Borsho”

.

.

#nobobarsha #bengali #amibangali #stayhome #staysafe".

Also Read: Children's Day | Pooja Banerjee's Adorable Post For BFF Erica Fernandes

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who gained fame with her participation in Bigg Boss 13, also wished her fans on the Bengali New Year. She too, like the others, posted a picture of herself in a blue saree. The caption to her post read, "Wishing you all a very happy Rangali bihu & Shubho noboborsha🙏🏻❤️ .

.

.

.

#rangalibihu #noboborsho #devoleena".

Also Read: Noboborsho 2020: Delicacies To Cook On The Auspicious Account Of Bengali New Year

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee was popular for her role as Sita in Ramayan which also starred her husband, Gurmeet Choudhary. Not many remember but the actor is also a Bengali. On the Bengali New Year, she also took to her Instagram account to wish her fans. The caption to her post read, "Shubho noboborsher preeti o shubheccha janai. .

#happybengalinewyear1427 #shubhonoboborsho".

Also Read: Pohela Boishakh Images To Wish Your Family And Friends On The Occasion Of Bengali New Year

Also Read: Pohela Boishakh 2020 | Everything You Need To Know About Bengali New Year 2020

Image credit: Tina Datta Instagram, Pooja Banerjee Instagram, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.