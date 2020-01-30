Prashant Kishor Keeps All Guessing; Teases 'future Plans' Reveal On Delhi Poll Result Day

Hinting at a possible switch in political allegiances, ex-JDU Vice President Prashant Kishor on Thursday, said that he will speak about his future plans in Patna on February 11 - the result day of Delhi elections. In a shocking move, Kishor, along with JDU spokesperson Pavan Varma was expelled from the party for allged 'anti-party' activities, months ahead of Bihar's Assembly polls. Incidentally, Kishor is also the poll strategist for AAP's Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid.

Expelled from JDU, Prashant Kishor dares Nitish Kumar to save his CM seat in veiled 'wish'

Kishor, Varma expelled

Amid tiffs with JDU chief Nitish Kumar on the party's support to the amended Citizenship Act, on Wednesday, the party expelled both Kishor and Varma. While Varma had sought an "ideological clarification" from the Bihar CM, Kishor dared JDU chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to retain the seat of CM in Bihar, while thanking him, saying "God Bless you". The decision to expel Kishor came a day after Kumar warned Kishor that he has to be in limits if he chooses to be at the party - to which he responded by calling Kumar - a liar.

After rejecting NRC, Nitish Kumar bats for "old NPR"; says new format creating "fear"

Kishor and JDU

While Kishor's induction in JDU as party's vice president in September 2018 raised many eyebrows, the party fared extremely well in the Lok Sabha polls along with ally BJP, completely decimating Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD. Though Nitish Kumar has often backed his poll strategist, Kishor has often locked horns with senior JDU politicians - specifically for commenting on CAA, NRC, NPR, and BJP-JDU seat share. Kishor was instrumental in stitching the Mahagathbandhan alliance in 2015 between JDU-RJD - but fell out due to Nitish Kumar's tough anti-corruption stance, leading to a new JDU-BJP government.

JDU expels Prashant Kishor & Pavan Varma after flare-up with CM Nitish Kumar

Kishor's other poll campaigns

Kishor's I-PAC is currently working for Arvind Kejriwal for the Delhi polls. In the course of campaigning and has not only targeted the BJP but has gone on to question former BJP chief Amit Shah. He has also been roped in to assist West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for 2021 assembly polls. He has previously worked with Shiv Sena, YSRCP, BJP and Congress -most of them being a huge success.

Nitish Kumar sounds ultimatum to Prashant Kishor: 'If you stay in JDU, be within limits'