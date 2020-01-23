'Add PM Modi's Photo In Your State Ads': BJP's Fadnavis Writes To CM Uddhav Thackeray

In a bizarre move, Leader of Opposition (Maharashtra) Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, has written to CM Uddhav Thackeray demanding inclusion of photos of Prime Minister Modi in state government's advertisements. He claims that by excluding PM Modi's photos from the ads, it is in violation of the Supreme Court's orders. While Congress-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan have only featured their respective Chief Ministers' photos in their ads, even BJP ruled states like Haryana also have often used only the Chief Minister's photo.

Former CM & Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has written to CM Uddhav Thackeray, demanding inclusion of photos of Prime Minister Modi in state government's advertisements. Letter states "not including his photographs is in violation of Supreme Court's order". #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/v4lB72dYlX — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

What does the SC order state?

As per reports, in May 2015 a Supreme Court bench headed by then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi had only permitted photos of President, Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India in government ads. Modifying its order later, in March 2016, the Supreme Court allowed the photographs of Union and chief ministers, governors and state ministers in government advertisements. This move was reportedly done in response to states like Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka moving the court seeking a review.

Since taking oath as the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has been accused by the opposition of reversing key decisions of the previous government. For instance, he ordered an immediate stay on the construction of the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed in Aarey forest. At present, the Maharashtra government has refused to release funds for the pending works in Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Ahmednagar district under the Jalyukt Shivar scheme.

Moreover, Thackeray is also reviewing all on-going development projects in the state, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. His govt is also mulling to constitute an SIT to a probe into the infamous Bhima Koregaon case stating that the current government will not label everyone opposing it as 'urban Naxal' and approach those opposing it in a better manner. The BJP has also raised questions over Thackeray's partial farmer relief instead of a loan waiver.

