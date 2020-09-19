Farm Bills Row: Anil Vij Slams Delhi CM; Asks Him To Point Provision That Aids Corporates

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his stand on the Agrarian Bills passed in the Lok Sabha. The AAP chief announced that his Party would vote against the farm bills, alleging that the farmers will be exploited by big companies.

Rebuking Kejriwal's statement, Anil Vij said that all previous restrictions on farmers of having to sell their products to specific places under set conditions will be removed now. Vij added that all farmers wishing to sell their produce at such rates to such places can still do so.

"I would want Kejriwal to point out which exact provision of new agriculture bills is giving advantages to corporates. All previous restrictions on farmers of having to sell their products to specific places under set conditions will be removed now. s made clear by the Prime Minister, MSPs and all Mandis will stay. All farmers wishing to sell their produce at such rates to such places can still do so. But others will be able to sell their produce to whomsoever and where ever they'd want," said Anil Vij.

READ: Kejriwal appeals to all non-BJP parties to unite in RS to oppose farm bills

Kejriwal Urges United Front Against Farm Bills In RS

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday strongly disapproved of the opposition's strategy. Referring to the walkout staged by Congress and other Parties before the passage of the legislation, he advocated that it was more prudent for all opposition MPs to remain present in the House and oppose the bills. Terming the farm legislation as "anti-farmer", he demanded the Centre to withdraw these bills.

The AAP chief announced that his Party would vote against the farm bills, alleging that the farmers will be exploited by big companies. He called upon all the non-BJP parties to jointly oppose the legislation on the floor of the Rajya Sabha. Kejriwal has also appealed to all non-BJP parties on Friday to unite in the Rajya Sabha and oppose three bills that he claimed would leave farmers in the hands of big companies for exploitation.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief asked the non-BJP parties to ensure that all of their members are present in the House and that they do not stage a walkout "drama".

READ: Chidambaram wades into row over Farm reform bills; slams Centre & lists challenges

The agrarian bills

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace three ordinances promulgated on June 5. As per the Centre, The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 was amended to ensure that the farmers get a good price on many commodities. Items such as food grains, oil, dal, pulses, potato have been removed from the purview of this Act.

Meanwhile, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet soon after the passage of these bills.

READ: Kejriwal urges united front against Farm Bills in RS, slams Opposition's 'walkout drama

READ: JP Nadda hails Farm Bills as step towards 'empowerment', says 'Farmers being misled'