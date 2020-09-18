JP Nadda Hails Farm Bills As Step Towards 'empowerment', Says 'Farmers Being Misled'

Under fire over the contentious farm sector reforms, BJP president JP Nadda on Friday defended proposed legislation saying middle-men and vested interests are misleading farmers and the Modi government is aiming to empower farmers.

"PM Modi has given the freedom to farmers to buy and sell their produce in the market of their choice. More than this they will be provided a comparative price list so that they can choose their rate. This is the level of farmer empowerment. They will sell in AMC and MSP. But the middlemen are lying and misleading. They are doing it because their profit will end," Nadda said in a video address.

The leader claimed that the BJP was the only political party which supplied "25 crores food packets, 5 crores ration kits and 1 crore masks" to the needy during the coronavirus lockdown. Taking a dig at the Opposition, Nadda added, "Other political parties were into lockdown mode themselves, they didn't do anything for the poor."

The BJP chief asserted that the government won't buckle under pressure politics and will do what is right for farmers. "Essential Commodities Act is being regulated as there was a rise in the volume of commodities. We won't buckle under pressure politics. We will do what is right for farmers."

After a long debate over the three farm ordinances, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The three bills aimed at massive agricultural reforms were introduced on the first day of the ongoing monsoon session by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. With the support of AIADMK, YSRCP, TDP, BJD, and other allies the BJP-led coalition won the voice vote passing all three bills. Following this, Union Minister and Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur resigned in protest.

PN Narendra Modi while inaugurating the new rail line and electrification project in Bihar also sought to assuage farmers' concern. "Farmers have been given new independence in agriculture. They'll now have more options and opportunities to sell their produce. I congratulate them on the passage of Bills. It was necessary to bring these to protect them from middlemen. These are farmers' shields."

READ | What Of Akali Dal's NDA Future After Harsimrat Quits Modi Cabinet? Sukhbir Badal Answers

READ | PM Modi Inaugurates 12 Rail Projects In Bihar, Dedicates Kosi Bridge To Nation

What are the three Farm bills?

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Centre rolled out three governance and administrative reforms in agriculture amending the Essential Commodities act to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making agriculture sector competitive. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato to be deregulated while stock limits were to imposed under extreme conditions. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws.

The three farm bills have seen widespread protests across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, with thousands of farmers blocking roads. At Kurukshetra, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the agitators, leading to massive outrage criticising the Police and the Haryana government. While Haryana Congress leaders claimed that the ruling BJP government is anti-farmers, the Manohar Lal Khattar government stayed mum. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has already passed a resolution in the Assembly, rejecting the three ordinances, assuring farmers all cases will be withdrawn for their protests.

(PTI Photo)

READ | 'Harsimrat Kaur Resigned Out Of Compulsion; SAD Is A Burden To NDA': Punjab Congress Chief

READ | Three Farm Bills Before Parliament, Keeping In Mind Farmers' Welfare: BJP President Nadda