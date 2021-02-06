Farmers' Protest: Sharad Pawar Advises Tendulkar To 'exercise Caution' While Commenting

Amid support and backlash for Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's tweet on farmers' protest, ex-Agriculture minister Sharad Pawar on Saturday, advised him to show caution while commenting on other fields. He also urged senior government leaders like PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari to speak with the farmers directly, to find a solution to the impasse. The ex-BCCI chief and NCP Supremo has lashed out at the Centre for not heeding to the farmers' voices who have been protesting for 73 days.

Pawar: Sachin must exercise caution

NCP chief Sharad Pawar says, "Many people have reacted sharply to the stand taken by them (Indian celebrities). I would advise Sachin (Tendulkar) to exercise caution while speaking about any other field."

Sachin tweets in support of Govt

Amid international support for farmers' protest, Tendulkar tweeted that external forces can be spectators but not participants in India's internal affairs, in response to Rihanna's tweet "Why aren't we talking about this?" - referring to the farmers' protests. In retaliation, Kerala's Youth Congress members smeared Sachin's poster with black oil. This move was slammed by the BJP, withe ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis asking, "Not only for Maharashtra but Sachin Tendulkar is a pride for the whole country. Will the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi bear such an insult of Bharat Ratna recipient?".

Twitter war over farmers' protest

The Twitter war over farmers' protest began when US pop star Rihanna asked 'why aren't we talking about this?', sharing a CNN article on internet shutdown across farmer protest sites across Delhi. Immediately, several international celebrities like Greta Thunberg, Canadian Youtuber Lilly Singh, Mia Khalifa, Hasan Minhaj, US Vice-Prez Kamala Harris' niece - Meena Harris threw their support to the farmers' protest- bashing the Centre. In protest, several Indian celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, and almost the entire Indian cricket team hit back against 'interference into India's internal matters' urging India to stand together to solve its issues. The MEA said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests, while the Delhi police has filed an FIR against the 'toolkit document' which 'planned a conspiracy' against Indian govt.

Centre-Farmer talks stall

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the two parties failed to reach a middle ground on Friday after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. The Supreme Court has stayed the three laws and constituted a 3-member panel to hold talks with farmers. While Centre has welcomed this move, farmers have refused to participate in it, insisting to talk only with the Centre.