Farmers' Stir: Congress Dares JJP To Pull Out Of Haryana Govt, Cites Stance Of NDA Allies

Amid the protests of the farmers, the Congress party on Wednesday dared JJP to withdraw support from the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana. Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala pointed out that SAD had already quit NDA while Rajasthan's RLP was on the verge of doing the same. Moreover, he lauded the decision of Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan to withdraw support from the state government and urged other Independents to follow his example. With 10 seats in the state Assembly, JJP is a crucial part of the ruling coalition in Haryana.

Randeep Surjewala remarked, "SAD left BJP's side due to the farmers' protests. In Rajasthan, RLP is preparing to leave BJP. The question is when will Dushyant Chautala resign from the post of Deputy CM? When will JJP withdraw support from BJP in Haryana?"

Read: Kejriwal Accuses Punjab CM Of Speaking 'BJP's Language' On Farm Laws, Alleges ED Pressure

I congratulate two independent MLAs for listening to their conscience & voice of suffering farmers & withdrawing support from the Khattar govt. I hope other independent MLAs will also come forward & take this courageous decision: Randeep Surjewala, Congress#Haryana pic.twitter.com/vVLIRmvrHQ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Read: Ramdev Bats For Centre's New Farm Laws

JJP calls for legalising MSP

A day earlier, BJP's ally JJP called for an amendment to the farm laws passed by Parliament. JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala claimed that the farmer is distressed at present and sought a resolution to the ongoing standoff at the earliest. While he exuded confidence that the Centre's talks with the farmers will bear fruit, he urged the Union government to incorporate the guarantee of Minimum Support Price in the agrarian laws. According to the father of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, this should not be a problem as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have themselves made it clear that the MSP system will continue.

On Tuesday, JJP national president Ajay Chautala said, "The government has called the farmers for talks today. We want that this situation should be resolved at the earliest. We have also urged the people in the government that the issues of the farmers should be resolved. Today, the farmer is distressed and is roaming on the roads. Everyone is facing problems- the farmer, government and everyone else. It will be much better if the situation is resolved at the earliest. The Agriculture Minister and PM have said that MSP will continue. What is the difficulty in adding that line (in the law)?"

Read: Maharashtra Farmers Outfit Protests Over Farm Laws; 'Won't Let Union Ministers In State'