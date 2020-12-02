Maharashtra Farmers Outfit Protests Over Farm Laws; 'Won't Let Union Ministers In State'

To support the agitating farmers of Punjab and Haryana, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana on Tuesday held street protests in Kolhapur, Pune and other parts of Maharashtra against the farm laws passed by the Centre. Party president Raju Shetti warned they would not allow any Union minister in Maharashtra if the Centre does not address the farmers’ concerns.

"In the name of reforms, the Centre is giving absolute powers to corporate and big business houses. Instead of empowering farmers, they are going to become more vulnerable, being left at the mercy of big business houses. Moreover, the law does not guarantee Minimum Support Price, which is basic to ensure the financial stability of farmers,” he said while addressing the media.

'We will barge into their programmes'

"The Union government should note that the protest is not limited to Punjab and Haryana. Farmers across country, including Maharashtra, are supporting the agitation,” added Shetti, whose party is an ally of the Maharashtra government. "If the Centre fails to address the issues, we will not allow any Union minister to step into Maharashtra. We will barge into their programmes and meetings and forcibly end them," Shetti said.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday suggested setting up a committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, but it was rejected by representatives of 35 agitating organisations during their marathon meeting with three Union Ministers that ended without any resolution. The meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital remained inconclusive and the government has called for another round of discussions on Thursday, December 3, farmer Union Leaders said.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the meeting with representatives of farmers unions was "good" and they had been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts on Wednesday which will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting on December 3.

The minister, who interacted with members of BKU in the evening at Krishi Bhavan after the government's talks with the farmer representatives from Punjab at Vigyan Bhavan, said the government is always open to discussions with the farmers. Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday. The government says the laws will reform the agricultural sector and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. Critics and farmers fear they will be overrun by corporates.

(With agency inputs)