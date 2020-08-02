Farooq Abdullah Demands Probe Into Kashmiri Pandits' Exodus; Blames Then-Guv Jagmohan

In a massive statement, former Jammu-Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, on Sunday, demanded a probe by retired Supreme Court judges into the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in early 1990s. Addressing a webinar hosted by Jammu-based Epilogue News Network, Abdullah said that 'it was not Kashmiri Muslims who threw them out', blaming former Governor Jagmohan for the exodus - alleging that he "took them away" on the false promise of ensuring their return within three months. He maintained that 'Kashmir would never be complete till Hindu brethren come back and live there'.

Abdullah: 'Probe into Kashmiri Pandits' exodus'

"A sincere and honest judge of Supreme Court, retired judge of Supreme Court, a team of judges...let them investigate and come out with their report. It will clear many minds around the globe, among the younger Kashmiri Pandits, that it was not Kashmiri Muslims who threw them out. There are still many Kashmiri Pandits who never left and they are living here," said Abdullah.

He added, " We (National Conference) always believe that Kashmir is never going to be complete unless the Hindu brethren come back and live in peace with all of us". When asked if he would support a genocide bill demanding a separate homeland for the migrants, he said he would have to go into the details of the bill first.

The bill floated by Kashmiri Pandit organisation - Panun Kashmir, demands including permanent rehabilitation based on principles of non-refoulment. Among other things, the bill recommends the creation of a Board and a Commission to look into the aspects of cultural genocide and all the criminal aspects which include investigation, the procedure of trial, fixing of responsibility for the crime of genocide, punishment to the perpetrators and compensation to the victims.

What was the 1990 Kashmiri Pandits' exodus?

On 19 January 1990, Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of the Valley when a message was issued by terrorists over loudspeakers from mosques and on the streets - 'Convert to Islam, leave the land or die'. Amid massive panic, over 350,000 Pandits have escaped from the Valley in the next few months - March and April, while hundreds of Pandits were tortured, killed and raped. According to several Kashmiri scholars, the wave of exodus continued till 2000, leaving several Kashmiri Pandits languishing in refugee settlements, unable to return to their ancestral land.

Incidentally, Governor Jagmohan had arrived in Srinagar on January 19, 1990, to take charge. Several Kashmiri Muslims believe that he encouraged the Pandits to leave the Valley, while Hindus contest this view. While the Kashmiri Pandits rejoiced the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35 A done by the Centre, they are yet to return back. Currently, Kashmir is under COVID lockdown, with 4G internet services snapped and several politicians in house arrest.

