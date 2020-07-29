J&K: No 4G Internet Till August 19; Admin Cites 'anti-national Activities Ahead Of I-Day'

In no reprieve to the citizens of Jammu-Kashmir, the Union territory's administration extended its ban on high-speed 4G internet till August 19. Internet remains restricted to 2G speed for post-paid sim cards and verified pre-paid sim cards. The administration has maintained that this move is done due to rise in anti-national activities over the coming weeks in the view of completing one year since the revocation of Article 370 and Independence Day.

Internet access across the Union Territory of J&K shall be made available; however, internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only and post-paid sim card holders shall be provided with access to internet: Jammu & Kashmir Government pic.twitter.com/5Oy55DeF4s — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Centre to SC: Will verify 4G claims by L-G Murmu

On Tuesday, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it will verify reported statements made by the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Ram Madhav that 4G Internet service can be restored in the Union Territory, and sought time to file a reply to the rejoinder affidavit filed by an NGO. A bench of justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai adjourned the hearing for August 7. Calls for restoration of high-speed internet services in the Valley have been raised by many amid Coronavirus pandemic.

JKNC spokesperson Ruhullah Mehdi resigns from post, day after Omar Abdullah's decision

Current internet scenario in Kashmir

Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir as the Centre abrogated Article 370 & Article 35 A which defined the permanent residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. These were subsequently eased after the Supreme Court upheld that the continued ban on the internet was 'violation of freedom of expression'. Since the revocation, state-run internet provider BSNL has restored internet services throughout the Kashmir valley, but with a speed of 2G with special instructions. The temporary ban on social media sites was removed in March, however, complaints of inaccessibility persisted.

Consequently, the administration has reviewed the scenario on a monthly basis, but has repeatedly extended the ban on high-speed internet. Mobile internet services were also snapped across Kashmir after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo on May 6 and were later restored in a phased manner. Recently, the Supreme Court allowed a state-led committee to decide on the restoration of internet services while refusing to pass orders to restore 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

