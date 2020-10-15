'Bhukhe-Nange CM' Insult For Shivraj Singh Chouhan Gets FIR For Congress' Dinesh Gurjar

An FIR has been registered against Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar for allegedly calling Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan 'bhukhe-nange', under sections 171-G, 505 (2) & 188 of IPC in Ashoknagar district. Dinesh Gurjar had on Sunday said that Former CM Kamal Nath is a highly successful industrialist, whereas Shivraj Singh Chouhan who hailed from a poor background became wealthy at the cost of farmers poverty.

"Kamal Nath is India's number two industrialist. Unlike Shivraj, he is not from a poverty-stricken household ("Bhuke Nange gharka"). Shivraj had 5 acres of land, now he has thousands of acres as he has been drinking farmers' blood," Gurjar had said.

Shivraj hits back at Congress leader

Hitting back at a Congress leader's jibe over his poor background, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he is not upset for being called "bhooka-nanga" but sees it as an affront to insult to millions of poor people. Shivraj Chouhan, whose seven-month-long government's fate hangs on upcoming bypolls in the state, spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami where he said he is not surprised by such remark and instead takes pride in the work his government has done for the poor.

"This is Congress' culture. The people born with a silver spoon, know nothing of poverty, hunger, or deprivation. Those who never walked in a village or met villagers think it's their birthright to deride people from rural areas. This is not an insult to one man but an insult to the millions of poor people. I am not upset because my party is one of PM Narendra Modi who has worked for the poor," Madhya Pradesh CM said.

"I am fine with being a 'bhooka' nanga and my best wishes to the rich Gandhi family. You kept the farmers in distress, we waived off their debt. We worked to provide financial assistance to the poor and deprived sections of the society," the MP CM added, highlighting a long list of initiatives and welfare schemes for the poor of the state and Central government.

Bypolls will be held in the state on November 3 to fill 28 seats in the legislative assembly. Of these 28 vacancies, 22 arose after Congress MLAs along with senior Congress leader and former minister Jyotiraditya Scindia broke away from the Kamal Nath government and joined the BJP. The BJP which has 107 MLAs needs 9 more to reach the half-way mark in the house, while the Congress with 88 needs to win all the 28 seats if it hopes to return to power.

