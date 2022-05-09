For Blocking Shaheen Bagh Bulldozer Drive, Complaint Against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

A massive drama unfolded in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress workers staged protests to obstruct the civic body's ongoing anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions. This resulted in a complaint against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for not allowing the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to remove the encroachments. The development comes shortly after SDMC Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan wrote to the Commissioner of SDMC asking him to register a complaint against Khan.

In the complaint letter, the Licensing Inspector of Central Zone of SDMC wrote, "Today, while the staff and the police personnel were present at the above site (Shaheen Bagh) for carrying out the said encroachment removal action, Sh. Amanatullah Khan, MLA (Okhla) along with his supporters present did not allow the field staff of Central Zone, SDMC to remove the encroachment. Their resistance was witnessed by the Police as well as duty recorded by the media personnel present at the site."

"In view of the above, you are requested to take appropriate legal action against Shri. Amanatullah, MLA (Okhla) and his supporters for interfering in discharge of official duties by public servants," it added.

Earlier in the day, SDMC Mayor Suryaan had written to the SDMC's Commissioner asking him to register a case against the AAP leader. In the letter, he said that Khan stopped the government work by staging a protest at the site. He further requested the Commissioner to file an FIR against him.

While exclusively speaking to Republic TV, the Mayor said, "Our department will file an FIR against Amanatullah Khan for stopping department work. In the next 10 days, we will again take action against the encroachment. This anti-encroachment drive was planned earlier. Such drives are being conducted in other areas as well. I thank the Supreme Court for allowing the anti-encroachment drive. The SC said that we don't need to send any notice for an anti-encroachment drive. This is not a political drive. People don't have anything to do (and) they are making it a political drive."

Shaheen Bagh demolition drive

On Monday, chaotic scenes were witnessed in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, as Congress, AAP and Bhim Army members held anti-encroachment protests. In order to bring the situation under control, CRPF were seen detaining protestors against the anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh area. In visuals accessed by Republic, when the bulldozers were set to roll, Congress and AAP members obstructed them from carrying out the drive.