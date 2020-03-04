Former Aide Mukul Roy Calls West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee "unwise"

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was slammed by her former closest aide and adviser Mukul Roy on Wednesday after she accused the BJP led Union Government of spreading panic about coronavirus to divert attention from the recent Delhi riots.

"Today some people are shouting Corona, corona too much. It is a dreaded disease but don’t create panic. Some channels are hyping it to suppress the Delhi riots! We don’t want it to spread but do remember all those who died in Delhi didn't die of Corona." said Mamata.

The Chief Minister's comment on choosing to pull up the BJP for diverting the issue where innocent people were killed in clashes in North-East Delhi, implying that the saffron party is being arrogant instead of taking responsibility for the deaths was criticized heavily by Bengal BJP.

The two former colleagues and confidantes had turned political arch-rivals since Mukul Roy left the TMC, a party whose foundations were laid by him.

"Unwise Mamata"

Mukul Roy spoke to Republic TV and said that it was very unwise of her former colleague to have said what she said.

The former TMC leader said, "This is not true at all. It is not wise on Mamata Banerjee's part to say this. Corona is a very serious issue. Advisory has been issued to all states on Coronavirus by the Health Ministry and Government of India. The virus has affected people all over the world, especially in China. India is a neighbouring country, we can't stay aloof, we need to take protection, it's unwise of her to say this," Mukul added.

India has reported 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The deadly Covid-19 virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives and infected more than 90,000 people all over the planet, a cure for which is still being worked on.

The Central Government is grappling under the Coronavirus scare and has even issued a travel advisory to travellers from countries like Japan, South Korea, Iran, Italy on or after March 3rd.

