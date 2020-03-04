'Media Hyping Coronavirus To Suppress Delhi Riots,' Says Mamata As Govt Confirms 28 Cases

Addressing a rally in Buniadpur in South Dinajpur district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that some individuals and TV channels were “hyping” the novel coronavirus crisis to suppress the Delhi riots which claimed 46 lives. While acknowledging that no one wanted the virus to spread, she issued a reminder that the deceased people in the Delhi riots did not die of coronavirus. Mentioning that healthy people were mercilessly killed, she noted that no BJP leader had apologised for the riots. Furthermore, Banerjee indirectly warned BJP that her government would not tolerate slogans such as ‘Goli Maro’.

Mamata Banerjee remarked, "Today some people are shouting corona, corona [coronavirus] a bit too much. Yes, it is a dreaded disease but don’t create panic. Some channels are hyping it to suppress the Delhi incident. Do report when it occurs we don’t want it to spread but do remember all those who died in Delhi, did not die of coronavirus." "If they had died of the virus, we would have at least known they died due to a dreaded disease but healthy people were mercilessly killed. They (BJP leaders) did not even apologise. Think of the arrogance. They are saying Goli Maro, let me warn them Bengal and UP is not the same,” she opined.

Health Minister confirms 28 cases of novel coronavirus

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that a total of 28 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus had been reported in India. He mentioned that this included 16 Italian nationals. Moreover, he announced that passengers from all international flights would be screened.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: Till now, there have been 28 positive cases of Coronavirus in India https://t.co/kyxBangCQX — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

Responding to reports in the increase in the price of N95 masks, the Union Minister assured that action would be taken. Meanwhile, a private firm in Hyderabad declared that one of its employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Currently, 93,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported leading to 3,198 deaths in 76 countries.

