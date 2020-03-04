Babul Supriyo Alleges 'vested Interest' In Mamata Banerjee's 'keep Out' Missive To BSF

Babul Supriyo stated that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be 'ignored', and simultaneously went on to comment that she is indulging in desperate politics. Supriyo's remarks come after CM Banerjee said that Border Security Force (BSF) jawans should not enter villages in the name of community development.

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday morning, he said, "The USP of her politics is making bizarre statements and right now she seems very desperate to create headlines with crude and ridiculous statements. She is the one who had gone ahead and has termed the regular and routine exercise by the Army. We should really ignore her and not take her seriously. However, this is an insult to the men who guard our borders and keep us safe. We have a long border that we share with Bangladesh which is known for infiltration. She has some vested interest in whatever she says and also known for these kinds of bizarre statements which is very unbecoming. In the larger sense, she should not be given the limelight she wants."

While addressing an administrative meeting of North Dinajpur district at Kaliagan, she stated that the Jawans should not interfere in local issues. "Police should stay alert as North Dinajpur shares border with other states as well as Bangladesh. We have spoken to the Home Minister about the activities of BSF and the personnel posted on the border should not enter villages in the name of community development programmes and interfere in local issues. Law and order is a state subject. Police officers posted in areas should look into the matter and do the needful," she said.

