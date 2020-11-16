Shatrughan Sinha sends 'healing prayers' to Congress leader Ahmed Patel on hospitalisation

Shatrughan Sinha conveyed his recovery wishes to his party colleague Ahmed Patel as he got hospitalised amid battle against COVID-19. Calling the senior leader a ‘very dear friend’, the Congress leader sent ‘healing prayers’ and get well soon wishes. The actor-politician hoped for a ‘smooth & fast recovery.’

Shatrughan Sinha wishes Ahmed Patel a fast recovery

Healing prayers & get well soon wishes for our senior leader & a very dear friend @ahmedpatel who is unwell. May you heal soon, wishing you a smooth & fast recovery. Get well soon!💐 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 16, 2020

In a statement, Ahmed Patel’s family had informed, “We would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment.

His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation. We will provide you updates from this handle. We request you to pray for his speedy recovery."

Congress leaders like Anand Sharma also had conveyed their recovery wishes to Ahmed Patel.

Ahmed Patel had informed on October 1 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

I have tested positive for Covid19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) October 1, 2020

Another Congress leader who recently announced COVID-19 diagnosis was Sachin Pilot.

COVID-19 in Indian politics

Numerous other members of the political fraternity like Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadmavis were also diagnosed with it, but have recovered.

Even Shatrughan Sinha’s co-star of many films, Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19 but got healed. Well-known names like former President Pranab Mukherjee, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, and the most recent, actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away after contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, India registered its lowest single-day rise of COVID-19 cases since July on Sunday with 30,548 fresh cases and 435 deaths. India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4,65,478 active cases, 1,30,070 deaths and 82,49,579 people recovering from it.

