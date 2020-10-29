Former J&K Governor Reacts To Pak's Pulwama Admission; Says 'we Were Sure Since Day One'

Reacting to Pakistan's shocking admission over the Pulwama terror attack, former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik asked the international community to step forward and condemn the country, adding that the administration was suspicious of the nation's involvement right after the horrific attack happened.

"We have been saying this since day one, minutes after the terrorist attack happened that this is by Pakistan. It could not have happened without Pakistan. It was out of their frustration over the Panchayat elections, and how well things were going. Sending a whole car of explosives is not a one man's job, it was by Pakistan. Now the international forum should come forward and condemn this," said Satyapal Malik.

"The international community should come forward, support India. Anyone who stands by Pakistan will be held responsible for supporting this action of the country," he added.

Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Attack

In a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury on Thursday publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko).

"Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks.

