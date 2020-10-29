Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Attack In Assembly; Term It 'Imran Khan’s Great Achievement'

In a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury on Thursday, publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko).

Pak minister admits to Pulwama attack

"Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks.

Earlier on Wednesday, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was sweating and shivering 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India', otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM', while addressing the Pakistan National Assembly. Sadiq claimed that Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad high court against his conviction. This comment comes amid 11 opposition parties' protests in a bid to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

"I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting, to which PM (Imran Khan) refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff (Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) attended. His (Bajwa) legs were shaking and he was sweating, saying 'For God's sake, let him (Abhinandan) go, because India is about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM'," said Sadiq. He added, "There was no attack from India, but they wanted to bend on their knees to India and send Abhinandan back".

NIA's Pulwama chargesheet

On August 25, NIA filed a 13,500-page chargesheet in February 14, 2019 Pulwama terror attack and named several Pakistani nationals as accused in the case. Apart from Waiz-ul-Islam, others named in the charge sheet include Pakistani nationals Rouf Asgar Alvi, Ammar Alvi, Mohd Ismail, Muhammad Umar Farooq, Mohd Kamran Ali, and Qari Yasir. Recently in August, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava slammed Pakistan as it continues to fail to take action against terror-outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, even after it claimed the responsibility for the Pulwama attack and that the Indian govt has shared enough evidence pertaining to the same with the neighbouring country.

Out of the 19 names in the charge sheet, 7 are said to be in NIA's custody, another 7 are said to have been encountered by the forces, and 5 are said to be in Pakistan. The 7 JeM operatives under NIA's custody include Mohammad Abbas Rather, Tariq Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Iqbal Rather, Shakir Bashir Magrey, Waiz-ul-Islam, Insha Jan, and Bilal Ahmed Kuchey. The Pulwama mastermind - Masood Azhar and his family have been reported missing from Pakistan Army's custody since February.

Pulwama Attacks

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

