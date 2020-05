Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Sunday evening, after complaining of uneasiness, as per PTI sources. He is currently under observation in the cardio-thoracic ward.

He was admitted under Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at AIIMS, at around 8.45 pm, sources added.

Further details are awaited.

(Image: Getty)