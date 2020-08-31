Pranab Mukherjee's Demise: World Leaders Mourn 'tremendous Loss', Offer Condolences

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih among other international leaders condoled the demise of former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee on August 31 after being put in a coma following brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The tragic news was confirmed by his son Abhijit Mukherjee who also expressed gratitude to the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts.

While sharing an image of Pranab Mukherjee, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli said he is “deeply saddened” by the news and sent in “heartfelt condolences” not only to the Indian government and his family but also to all Indians. Expressing grief, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also condoled the demise and lauded Pranab Mukherjee for being a public servant of the “highest calibre”. He also noted that passing away of former Presiden is a “tremendous loss” for both India and the South Asian region.

I am deeply saddened by the news of passing away of former President of India H.E. Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members. pic.twitter.com/YGZEFpWc7F — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) August 31, 2020

Sincere condolences to his family and the people of India following the passing of former Indian President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Mr Mukherjee was a public servant of the highest caliber and his passing is a tremendous loss not only to India but the entire South Asian region. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) August 31, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo the brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had also tested positive for COVID-19. However, despite the expertise of medical professionals, the former President passed away at the age of 84 after being in a deep coma and on ventilator support. Since August 10 he was haemodynamically stable while being treated for a lung infection. Even though he had been operated for removal of a clot in the brain, he had additionally developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction apart from being infected with COVID-19 at the time of admission.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Born in the small village of Mirati in Birbhum District of West Bengal as the son of freedom fighters, Shri Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi on December 11, 1935, Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012-2017. He acquired a Master’s degree in History and Political Science and a separate degree in Law from the University of Kolkata, became a college teacher and a journalist. Eventually, he joined the Congress party and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1969.

