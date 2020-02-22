Ex-TMC MP & Netaji's Kin Krishna Bose Dies At 89, Mamata Banerjee Expresses Condolences

Academic-turned-politician, Krishna Bose, and daughter-in-law of Subhash Chandra Bose's elder brother Sarat Chandra Bose passed away in Kolkata after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was 89 years old. Bose, the former Trinamool Congress MP from the Jadavpur constituency, was unwell for quite some time, family sources said. She died at a hospital in EM Bypass at 10.20 am, they said.

"She was suffering from age-related ailments. She suffered her second stroke a few days back and was admitted to the ICU," her son Sumantra Bose said.

READ | Krishna Bose, Academician And Former TMC MP, Dies At 89

Taking to the microblogging site, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Bose on Saturday.

I lost someone respected, loved & admired by me. Saddened & shocked to hear about the demise of Krishna Bose, ex-TMC MP & wife of freedom fighter Dr. Sisir Bose.

Being a part of Netaji's family, she was a revered social reformer, renowned poet & a courageous educationalist.(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 22, 2020

Krishna di was a mother to her son's Sumantra & Sugata, daughter Sarmila as well as the whole Trinamool family.

Her immense contribution to Indian society & Bengali culture will be revered for times to come. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 22, 2020

READ | 'Inconceivable For Him To Hide': Netaji's Daughter Anita Bose Debunks Gumnami Baba Story

About Krishna Bose

The former MP was married to Sisir Kumar Bose, nephew of Subhas Chandra Bose. Born in Dacca (now the capital of Bangladesh) on December 26, 1930, to constitutional studies specialist Charu Chandra Chaudhuri, Bose taught at the City College in Kolkata for around 40 years. She was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996, then again in 1998 and also in 1999. Bose is survived by sons Sugata and Sumantra, and daughter Sharmila.

Erudite and articulate, Bose made a mark in parliament through her informative and insightful speeches and served between 1999 and 2004 as chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs which oversees the conduct of India's foreign policy.

She authored a number of books in English and Bengali including the much-acclaimed ''An Outsider in Politics'', and regularly contributed articles to leading newspapers and periodicals. Itihaser Sandhane, Charanarekha Taba, Prasanga Subhaschandra, Smriti-Bismriti, Netaji: A Biography for the Young, are among her notable publications. She was associated with the Research Bureau since its formation and was its chairperson at the time of her death. She was also an accomplished classical musician.

READ | DNA Report Missing, Chandra Kumar Bose Seeks End Of Attempt To Link Gumnami Baba To Netaji

READ | CK Bose Draws Inspiration From AAP's 'inclusive Politics', Slams BJP Leadership For Defeat

(with agencies input)