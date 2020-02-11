The Debate
CK Bose Draws Inspiration From AAP's 'inclusive Politics', Slams BJP Leadership For Defeat

Delhi Assembly Elections

West Bengal BJP vice president Chandra Kumar Bose opined that the AAP’s victory in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls is a verdict against “divisive politics".

CK Bose

Launching an indirect attack on his party leadership, West Bengal BJP vice president Chandra Kumar Bose opined that the AAP’s victory in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls is a verdict against “divisive politics". He highlighted that residents of the national capital had supported developmental schemes and inclusive politics. According to Bose, it was imperative to turn the focus back to good governance and development. Thereafter, he congratulated Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for their stupendous performance.  

Read: Delhi Elections: Mamata Banerjee Lauds Arvind Kejriwal Over AAP Sweep, Lampoons BJP

Read: Ramdas Athawale Makes Big Statement About Shaheen Bagh As BJP Wilts In Delhi Elections

Divisive campaign?

Bose's opinion seems to echo the charge of the opposition that BJP ran a highly polarising election campaign. Two important BJP leaders were temporarily barred by the Election Commission of India from campaigning as they violated the Model Code of Conduct. For instance, BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Varma made a shocking claim that the people gathering at the Shaheen Bagh protests had the potential to rape and kill women.

Similarly, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur chanted a provocative slogan barely a few days before the presentation of the Union Budget. He virtually exhorted people to "gun down all traitors". However, the BJP leadership was perceived to have not taken strict action against the duo. 

Read: Delhi Election: 'I Accept Mandate, But Not Defeat,' Says Congress Candidate Alka Lamba

The Delhi Assembly polls

Since the announcement of the Delhi Assembly polls, the national capital has witnessed a high-octane campaign mainly by BJP and AAP. Finally, the electorate of Delhi registered their vote on February 8. As per the Election Commission of India, the total voter turnout was 62.59 per cent- nearly 5 per cent lower than the corresponding figures in the 2015 election. As per the trends at 2.06 pm, AAP and BJP are leading in 58 and 12 seats respectively. 

Read: Gautam Gambhir Eats Humble Pie; Congratulates Kejriwal & Adds 'don't Make Delhi Helpless'

