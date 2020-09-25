YSRCP's Involvement In Attacks On Hindu Temples In Andhra Is Utter Lie: Party Spokesperson

Calling the recent attacks on the Hindu Temples in Andhra as 'unfortunate' Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on Thursday said the opposition's implication about YSRCP involvement in the temple attacks is an 'utter lie'. He alleged that the opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu demolished temples in Vijayawada at the time of Krishna Pushkaram which was an attack on Hindutva.

"Recent incidents of Hindu idols' desecration are very unfortunate. Opposition parties are trying to imply that YSRCP is an anti-Hindu party and indulged in those attacks. It is an utter lie. In fact, it is Chandrababu Naidu who had demolished temples in Vijayawada at the time of Krishna Pushkarams. It was the attack on Hindutva," Rambabu said while speaking to the media.

He further went on to say that even though Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy is Christian by birth, he respects all religions equally. The party spokesperson also accused the opposition parties of spreading lies about the Chief Minister's Delhi tour.

"Opposition parties are slinging mud on Chief Minister's Delhi tour. They allege that Jagan went to Delhi to get protection from cases against him. Pro Telugu Desam Party (TDP) media wrote that the Central government slammed Jagan on various issues. They are spreading lies as if they were present during the meeting between Amit Shah and Jagan," he said.

'TDP is trying to gain political mileage'

Acknowledging the controversies around Chief Minister's Tirumala tour, Rambabu said TDP is trying to gain political mileage by creating unnecessary controversy. The opposition parties raked up unnecessary controversy about Jagan's Tirumala tour. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) invited Jagan as the Chief Minister of the state. Congress CM Nedurumalli Janardan Reddy and Late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy had offered sacred clothes to Lord Balaji, Rambabu said. Adding further he said Jagan took part in the Brahmotsavam celebration with utmost devotion. There are no issues for TDP to raise and protest and that's why TDP has taken up Jagan's Tirumala trip a big issue. They tried to gain political mileage through it, he said.

(With inputs from ANI)