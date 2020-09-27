UPSC Prelims 2020: Special Trains For Civil Services Candidates In Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

Ahead of the USPC preliminary exams, Railways ministry has announced that it will run special trains to resolve connectivity issues and facilitate students. These trains would operate within the jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway and touch different cities across Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

'Railways ready to help those in need'

📣 Railways is always ready to help those in need!



To enhance convenience for candidates appearing for Civil Service Preliminary Examination, East Coast Railway is running Examination Special Trains on 3rd October.



Candidates can comfortably travel to give their exam. pic.twitter.com/GTXXLZny1M — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) September 26, 2020

As per a railway ministry official, all the trains would run on October 3, a day before the exam dates. The special trains will arrive in all the cities at 3 pm on October 3 but will depart at different times. Trains will leave from Berhampur, Keonjhar, Khariar Road and Ichhapuram at 4 pm, and from Koraput at 5 am and 1 pm.

The trains which would operate under ECoR, are Brahmapur-Cuttack MEMU examination special, Kendujhargarh Cuttack MEMU examination special, Ichhapuram- Vishakhapatnam MEMU examination special and Khariar Road-Sambalpur examination special. In addition, the examination special trains between Koraput-Cuttack, Koraput-Visakhapatnam, Rourkela- Cuttack via Jharsuguda, Baripada-Cuttack and Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam would also ferry the candidates.

UPSC: 307 vacancies

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a total of 307 vacancies in various departments. This recruitment drive is for the posts of Livestock Officer, Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor, Assistant Director Census Operations, and Assistant Engineer. Interested Candidates can head to upsconline.nic.in on or before October 1st. They can, however, download their application form hardcopy only till October 2nd.

The cost of the application form for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates is free, while for candidates from Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates need to pay the application form fees of Rs 25.

(Inputs from PTI)