'Friendship With China Old, Should Remain': Farooq Abdullah On Parl Panel's Visit To LAC

National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday welcomed the parliamentary standing committee's decision to visit eastern Ladakh, saying that he was happy that the members would be taken there to review the situation. The NC chief also opined on Indo-China relations, saying that the friendship between the two nations was 'old and should remain.'

"I think that this is a good step that the parliament panel is going to Galwan to know everything and talk to. I am happy with this decision that we will be taken there to review the situation. Our friendship with China is old and should remain," he stated.

Parliamentary Panel to visit Galwan

The parliamentary standing committee on defence will visit the Galwan Valley and Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh in the last week of May or June, sources said on Friday. According to news agency PTI, the Parliamentary panel will visit eastern Ladakh, the region which had witnessed a violent face-off between India and China, in the coming months.

The 30-member committee, chaired by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Jual Oram has expressed its wish to visit the Galwan region. The request is subject to approval by the Union Government.

This development comes shortly after India and China began their phased disengagement at the LAC. Both sides had reached a certain consensus during the ninth round of military commander-level talks, based on which they had begun to disengage their troops from February 10.

During the talks, India strongly demanded the restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to April. During the 9th commander-level talks, India and China held extensive deliberations on modalities for disengagement of troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh where nearly 1,00,000 Indian and Chinese troops are stationed, holding their ground after their fierce face-off in Galwan, nine months ago.

(With Agency Inputs)