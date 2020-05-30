Mehbooba Mufti Slams Modi Govt's 'women Empowerment'; Lists Recent Arrests Of Activists

As Modi government completes a year, former Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Saturday, criticised the Centre's claim of 'empowering' Muslim women. Mufti- whose twitter account is handled by her daughter is still in detention since August 5, 2019. She listed the recent events like - her own detention, jailing of Jamia Millia students Safoora Zargar, the arrest of J&K journalist Masrat Zahra and the stringent UAPA slapped on her and the attacks on Shaheen Bagh protests.

PM Modi pens letter to the nation on first anniversary of his 2nd term; read FULL message

Mehbooba Mufti slams Modi govt's 'women empowerment'

One is spoilt for choice to pick instances of BJP ‘empowering’ Muslim women. By illegally detaining J&Ks first woman CM? Jailing a pregnant Safoora for peacefully protesting against CAA & booking Masrat Z under UAPA?Or it’s vitriolic tirade against brave women of Shaheen Bagh? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 30, 2020

Delhi riots: Police's first chargesheet names Shahrukh Pathan, 2 others for opening fire

PM Modi pens letter on completion of 1 year

Earlier in the day, PM Modi penned a letter to the nation listing the government's achievements. Listing abrogation of Article 370, settlement of the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, criminalisation of Triple Talaq and the amendment to the Citizenship Act among the key achievements during his second term, he has asserted that his government's decisions in the last one year were aimed at fulfilling the dream of making India a global leader. Speaking specifically on women empowerment, PM Modi listed the financial assistance to seven crore women and triple talaq.

"The barbaric practice of instant triple talaq has been confined to the dustbin of history," he wrote. Listing SHGs, he added, "Empowering the poor, farmers, women and youth has remained our priority. Higher quantum of financial assistance is being provided to more than seven crore women attached to self-help groups (SHGs)".

Detention of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti under Public Safety Act extended by 3 months

Recent Arrests

On April 21, the Delhi police booked two Jamia Millia Islamia students-Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the riots in Northeast Delhi. Moreover, on May 23, Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita were arrested for staging a protest outside Jaffrabad metro station prior to the Delhi riots. While they were initially remanded in police custody, now they have been remanded to judicial custody till June 11, with Narwhal slapped with the UAPA.

Apart from this, Jammu and Kashmir Police have accused photojournalist Masrat Zahra of uploading “anti-national” posts with the criminal intention and have slapped her with the UAPA. While the country also battles with Coronavirus, Mufti's own detention under PSA has been extended by three more months. The Centre has also issued new domicile laws and is gearing up for the delimitation process of the newly bifurcated Union territories - Jammu- Kashmir and Ladakh.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Active cases decrease compared to previous day; total at 173763