Fully Committed In Implementing National Education Policy: PM Modi Welcomes Healthy Debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered the inaugural address at the 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy'. PM Modi said that it is "natural for some people" to question that such a big reform has been done on paper, but how it will be implemented on the ground. He said that it means "everyone's eyes are towards its implementation."

'I am fully committed'

PM Modi said, "All of you are directly involved with the implementation of the National Education Policy and therefore your role is very important. As far as political will is concerned, I am fully committed, I am fully with you." The Prime Minister said that after the National Education Policy was announced, no section of the country said that the Policy has any bias. "It is a matter of happiness," he said.

Prime Minister Modi said the National Education Policy was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions.

'It is a healthy debate'

"National Education Policy is being discussed across the nation today. People from different fields and ideologies are giving their views and reviewing the Policy. It's a healthy debate. The more it is done, the more it will be beneficial to the education system of the country," he said.

PM Modi asserted that the focus of the new policy is to lay emphasis on "inquiry-based, discovery-based and analysis based ways" to help children learn. He said that India's education system focussed on "What to think" so far but the new policy emphasises on "How to think".

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre participated in the event apart from a number of dignitaries including the Chairman and Members, Committee for Draft NEP as well as eminent academicians/scientists.

The conclave is organised by the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) through video-conferencing. The conclave will have sessions dedicated to significant aspects of education covered under the National Education Policy, 2020 like holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education, quality research and equitable use of technology for better reach in education, according to a statement.

