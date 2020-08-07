Shiv Sena Fires 'Is He Secular' Question At Owaisi, Backs PM Modi's Visit To Ayodhya

Hitting out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Shiv Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana has asked 'who is Babur' and if AIMIM chief himself is 'secular'. On Friday, Shiv Sena hailed the Prime Minister for initiating the process of building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and appreciated Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra for welcoming the development. Reacting on the statement made by Owaisi, Sena has asked why politicians like him cannot accept that Babur was the one who demolished the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Sena asks 'Is Owaisi secular'?

Lambasting the AIMIM MP further, the Samaana Editorial said that the Ram Mandir construction has been warranted by the Supreme Court, then how can Owaisi see it as a violation of India's secular ethos. Quoting Pakistan minister Sheikh Ahmed, Sena said that he and Owaisi are speaking on the same lines and claiming that India has lost its 'secularism.' Sena yet again credited Shiv Sainiks for the demolition of the Babri mosque and said that it paved the way for the construction of Ram Temple.

Stating that the existence of Babur has not only ended in India but around the world, Sena in Saamana editorial also asked if Owaisi himself is secular? Sena has defended PM Modi's presence in the event marking the beginning of construction of Ram Temple and said, "In an attempt to stir things up, Owaisi said that PM has violated his path of being in a secular nation. But there is no truth in his claims. Is he - Owaisi secular?"

Owaisi reacts as PM laid foundation stone of Ram Mandir

As PM Modi called the upcoming Ram Mandir temple a 'symbol of India' on August 5, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, said that Prime Minister had endorsed majoritarianism. Terming the day as the 'death of secularism', Owaisi said that he felt emotional as there stood a mosque at the Ram Janmabhoomi site - thirty years ago, accusing BJP of demolishing it. Lashing out at the Congress which has welcomed the Ram Mandir, he said all 'secular parties lay exposed'.

The Prime Minister today said he was emotional. I want to say that I am also equally emotional because I believe in coexistence and equality of citizenship. Mr Prime Minister, I am emotional because a mosque stood there for 450 years: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi https://t.co/2nUjt9IKCk — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Earlier on July 28, Owaisi said that PM Modi must avoid attending the event in a professional capacity as he was head of a secular nation. He said that the event must not be telecasted and if PM Modi attended as the Prime Minister of India. While he ceded that the PM had the freedom to practise any religion, his presence will send the message that he supported one faith.

