'Sushma Swaraj Served India Selflessly,' Says PM Modi On Her First Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 6, fondly remembered veteran BJP leader and Former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary. Expressing sadness over her untimely and unfortunate demise, PM Modi said late Swaraj 'served India selflessly' and was an 'articulate voice for India at the world stage'. Swaraj died in 2019 at the age of 67 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi. Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened. She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage". PM Modi said in his tweet.

Here is what I had spoken at a prayer meet in her memory. https://t.co/nHIXCw469P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

Leaders pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

Several political leaders including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad paid their tributes to the late BJP veteran.

"Sushma Ji was seen as an epitome of Indian culture. She was a blend of modern thinking and traditional values. She was always respectful towards seniors and elders. She was one of the most affable Indian politicians and treated everybody with warmth and affection", VP Naidu said.

"Today, more than ever, remember her fondly. Always an inspiration", fondly wrote MEA Jaishankar.

Sushma ji was a member of our family. We use to turn to her for advise & help when we first came to New Delhi. She was a wonderful human being, who was prompt in her responses for any request or solution: VP Venkaiah Naidu on Sushma Swaraj's first death anniversary pic.twitter.com/3urBlFnlfy — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Humble tributes to former Minister of External Affairs and veteran leader, Shrimati Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary.

A renowned leader admired by one and all, she was a visionary whose social connect was amazing. Her principles and beliefs will continue to guide us. pic.twitter.com/Ex0hSguq9M — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) August 6, 2020

My tribute to #SushmaSwaraj Ji on her 1st death anniversary. Will always remember her as a great orator, visionary leader and above all a compassionate human being. pic.twitter.com/JFj2NZRPA7 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 6, 2020

"Tributes to an empowered, talented,dedicated&inspirational daughter of India, Smt. Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary", MP Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

Tributes to an empowered, talented,dedicated&inspirational daughter of India, Smt. Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/JudOV8EdD5 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 6, 2020

About Sushma Swaraj

The late politician Sushma Swaraj was born on February 14, 1953, in Ambala Cantt, Haryana and began her political career with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1970s. During her, over 40 years of career she had many firsts in her stint with the BJP. In the year 1977, Swaraj became the youngest cabinet minister, at the age of 25. She was also the first woman chief minister of Delhi besides being the first minister to advocate ‘digital diplomacy’. She served as the Minister of External Affairs in PM Modi's first term from 2014 to 2019 and had been one of the senior-most leaders in the Cabinet. Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls citing health reasons. She is survived by husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri Swaraj.

