Centre Determined To Get To Bottom Of Delhi Riot Truth, Unveil Conspiracy If Any: MoS Home

Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy has said that the riots in Delhi were aggregated by the rumours spread by political parties, news media, and social media.

READ: Odisha CM Offers Rs 10 Lakh Relief To BSF Jawan Whose Home Was Burnt In Delhi Violence

Reddy said, "During last week we have witnessed disturbances in Delhi. Unfortunately, many innocent people lost their lives & property, including a brave constable. Rumours unleashed by a section of political parties, social media & media added fuel to fire." He added that the Central government is working hard to find and identify the conspirators of the riots.

"Modi government is determined to go to the bottom of the truth to unveil conspiracy, if any, to trigger riots. I will reiterate, CAA is not to take away the citizenship of any Indian but to give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan."

More than 40 people died in the Delhi riots, with multiple protests continuing throughout the week.

READ: Delhi Police Imposes Section 144 At Shaheen Bagh, Even As Hindu Sena Calls Off Protest

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of people who died in the violence. He said that 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury.

Additionally, the Delhi government has offered Rs 25,000 ex-gratia to the people whose houses have been burnt down by rioters. As the situation in violence-hit north-east Delhi improved, the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed for four hours on Saturday.

READ: Delhi Violence Victims Lead Peace March To Pay Tribute To Those Killed, Kin Share Ordeal

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced Rs.10 lakh from the CM Relief Fund to BSF jawan Mohammed Anees after his house was burned down. Anees is currently working in 9th Battalion of BSF deployed in Naxal affected Malkangiri, Odisha. BSF Deputy Inspector General has announced that BSF engineers will repair Anees' house at Khajuri Khas area.

READ: NHRC Deputs Fact-finding Teams To Probe Violence In Northeast Delhi