Delhi Police Imposes Section 144 At Shaheen Bagh, Even As Hindu Sena Calls Off Protest

The Delhi Police imposed Section 144 in the Shaheen Bagh area, even as the fringe right-wing group Hindu Sena on Saturday said that it has called off their protest against the contentious anti-citizenship act protest site (CAA). Along with imposing the restriction, a heavy deployment of police personnel was witnessed near the protest site as a precautionary measure. The call from the Delhi Police reportedly came as a precautionary measure, in view of the protest that was previously organised by the Hindu Sena. However, it comes a day after the right-wing fringe group canceled its protest.

People have been advised not to assemble, even as Section 144 of the CrCP has been imposed in the area. “People are informed that Section 144 of CRCP has been imposed here and it is requested that permission for any gathering is not allowed. Violation of this may invite legal proceedings,” the Delhi Police directive stated. Despite the precautionary order, Shaheen Bagh protesters have not been asked to vacate the area.

In a statement, the Hindu Sena said that police pressured them to call off their peaceful protest on Sunday. It also claimed that their national president Vishnu Gupta was "illegally detained". However, police said that no one was detained and the organisation called off their protest after a conversation with senior officials.

Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, has been a protest venue for a section of people opposed to the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) since December 15 last year. This comes days after the national capital was gripped with communal clashes.

Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several parts of North East Delhi on Sunday evening, as pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups clashed, resorting to stone-pelting. The situation quickly deteriorated, even as Delhi Police was present on the location, with arson and gun-fire being caught on camera. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the border of Delhi was sealed and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took over the situation in the national capital, meeting with people on Wednesday and reassuring them that the situation was under control. On the same day, after the Congress party held a meeting pertaining to the violence, interim party chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the resignation of the Home Minister.

As per the hospital authorities, the death toll has now risen to 43 and over 180 have sustained injuries in the clashes. Two days after, PM Modi broke his silence on Twitter over the violence that was unleashed in the national capital during the visit of US President Donald Trump. He called for "peace and brotherhood", further notified that the on-ground situation is being reviewed.

